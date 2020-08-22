CSat Investment Advisory L.P. Grows Stock Holdings in CDW (NASDAQ:CDW)

CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 920 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P.’s holdings in CDW were worth $107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CDW in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CDW in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of CDW by 75.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 753 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of CDW by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 989 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its position in shares of CDW by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,500 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 90.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of CDW in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James upgraded shares of CDW from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of CDW from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Cfra reduced their price objective on shares of CDW from $139.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on shares of CDW in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.89.

NASDAQ:CDW opened at $111.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.03, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.16. CDW has a 1-year low of $73.39 and a 1-year high of $146.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $115.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. CDW had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 94.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that CDW will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 24th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. CDW’s payout ratio is currently 25.25%.

About CDW

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

