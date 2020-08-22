CSat Investment Advisory L.P. Grows Position in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) by 141.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 565 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P.’s holdings in Insulet were worth $110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Insulet by 70.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,728 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,367 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its position in Insulet by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 2,477 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its position in Insulet by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 5,133 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $997,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Insulet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $17,077,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Insulet by 44.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 162,101 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $31,490,000 after buying an additional 49,917 shares during the period.

Get Insulet alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on PODD. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Insulet from $200.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Insulet from $189.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective (up from $235.00) on shares of Insulet in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Insulet from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Insulet from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $221.44.

NASDAQ PODD opened at $208.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.31, a current ratio of 8.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market cap of $13.79 billion, a PE ratio of 745.03 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $203.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $191.98. Insulet Co. has a 52 week low of $121.00 and a 52 week high of $233.99.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.23. Insulet had a net margin of 2.20% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The firm had revenue of $226.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. Insulet’s revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Insulet Co. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Insulet news, EVP Bret Christensen sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.54, for a total transaction of $1,007,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Eric Benjamin sold 14,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $3,131,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Insulet Company Profile

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company offers Omnipod System, which consists of self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device (the pod) that delivers insulin into the body; and Personal Diabetes Manager, a handheld wireless device, which programs the Pod.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PODD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD).

Receive News & Ratings for Insulet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insulet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.