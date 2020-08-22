CSat Investment Advisory L.P. Boosts Stock Position in Nielsen Holdings PLC (NYSE:NLSN)

CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in Nielsen Holdings PLC (NYSE:NLSN) by 153.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,163 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,337 shares during the quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P.’s holdings in Nielsen were worth $106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Windacre Partnership LLC boosted its position in Nielsen by 67.7% during the first quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 28,316,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $355,091,000 after buying an additional 11,428,000 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nielsen by 107.0% during the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 10,295,375 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $129,284,000 after purchasing an additional 5,320,579 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Nielsen by 1,894.0% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 1,625,956 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $24,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544,412 shares in the last quarter. Kiltearn Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Nielsen by 21.2% during the first quarter. Kiltearn Partners LLP now owns 5,639,572 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $70,720,000 after purchasing an additional 987,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in shares of Nielsen by 2,234.7% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 921,468 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,555,000 after purchasing an additional 882,000 shares in the last quarter. 94.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Nielsen stock opened at $14.90 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.20. Nielsen Holdings PLC has a 1-year low of $11.62 and a 1-year high of $23.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.10. Nielsen had a negative net margin of 9.89% and a positive return on equity of 23.38%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. Nielsen’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Nielsen Holdings PLC will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. Nielsen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.20%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Nielsen from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Nielsen in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nielsen from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of Nielsen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target (down previously from $30.00) on shares of Nielsen in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.20.

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company. It operates in two segments, Buy and Watch. The Buy segment provides retail transactional measurement data, consumer behavior information, and analytics primarily to businesses in the consumer packaged goods industry.

