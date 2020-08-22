CSat Investment Advisory L.P. Boosts Stock Holdings in Willis Towers Watson PLC (NASDAQ:WLTW)

CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson PLC (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P.’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson were worth $107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Willis Towers Watson by 13.6% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its position in Willis Towers Watson by 416.7% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in Willis Towers Watson by 341.5% during the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 73.2% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 43.4% during the first quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WLTW. Raymond James lowered shares of Willis Towers Watson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson from $232.00 to $211.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson from $218.00 to $212.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson from $229.00 to $218.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Willis Towers Watson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $213.07.

Shares of NASDAQ WLTW opened at $198.08 on Friday. Willis Towers Watson PLC has a fifty-two week low of $143.34 and a fifty-two week high of $220.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $203.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $194.97. The company has a market capitalization of $26.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.33 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.18. Willis Towers Watson had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 14.32%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Willis Towers Watson PLC will post 11.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Willis Towers Watson Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

