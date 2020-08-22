CSat Investment Advisory L.P. Boosts Stock Holdings in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR)

CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in shares of NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) by 187.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,334 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,132 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P.’s holdings in NCR were worth $110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NCR. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in NCR by 17.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 628,077 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $11,117,000 after buying an additional 92,251 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NCR by 38.7% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NCR by 1.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,037 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of NCR by 168.5% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 50,670 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 31,798 shares during the period. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of NCR by 8.7% during the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 69,787 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 5,574 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.99% of the company’s stock.

In other NCR news, CAO Beth Potter sold 19,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total transaction of $389,703.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Adrian Button sold 6,003 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total transaction of $111,115.53. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,715.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 35,052 shares of company stock valued at $676,751. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NCR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of NCR from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price (up from $20.00) on shares of NCR in a report on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of NCR in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of NCR from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of NCR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.38.

NCR stock opened at $20.00 on Friday. NCR Co. has a 1 year low of $10.55 and a 1 year high of $35.87. The company has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.65 and a 200 day moving average of $20.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The information technology services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.06. NCR had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 31.37%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. NCR’s revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that NCR Co. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NCR Corporation provides software and services for the financial, retail, hospitality, telecommunications, and technology industries worldwide. The company's Software segment offers industry-based software platforms, applications, and application suites for the financial services, retail, hospitality, and small business industries; and cash management software, video banking software, fraud and loss prevention, check and document imaging, remote-deposit capture, and customer-facing mobile and digital banking applications for the financial services industry.

