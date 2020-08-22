CSat Investment Advisory L.P. Acquires 5,151 Shares of DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC)

CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC) by 336.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,683 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,151 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P.’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in DXC Technology by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,651,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,446,000 after buying an additional 571,306 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in DXC Technology by 85.0% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,077,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,353,000 after buying an additional 2,792,685 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in DXC Technology by 116.5% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,563,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,604,000 after buying an additional 2,993,903 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in DXC Technology by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,303,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,060,000 after buying an additional 233,933 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its position in DXC Technology by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,300,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,464,000 after buying an additional 634,692 shares during the period. 85.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DXC stock opened at $18.68 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 2.35. DXC Technology Co has a one year low of $7.90 and a one year high of $38.37.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. DXC Technology had a positive return on equity of 14.79% and a negative net margin of 29.90%. DXC Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that DXC Technology Co will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DXC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on DXC Technology from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on DXC Technology from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised DXC Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine lowered DXC Technology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “sell” rating on shares of DXC Technology in a report on Friday, May 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.73.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through three segments: Global Business Services (GBS), Global Infrastructure Services (GIS), and United States Public Sector (USPS).

