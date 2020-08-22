CSat Investment Advisory L.P. Acquires 1,391 Shares of Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET)

CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 107.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares during the quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P.’s holdings in Metlife were worth $98,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Railway Pension Investments Ltd increased its stake in Metlife by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 801,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,287,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Metlife by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,033,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,746,000 after acquiring an additional 524,100 shares in the last quarter. SPF Beheer BV grew its stake in shares of Metlife by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. SPF Beheer BV now owns 1,959,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,892,000 after acquiring an additional 218,399 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its stake in shares of Metlife by 135.3% in the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 42,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,314,000 after acquiring an additional 24,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Metlife by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 145,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,448,000 after acquiring an additional 3,389 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.67% of the company’s stock.

In other Metlife news, Director Catherine R. Kinney sold 3,657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total transaction of $144,451.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MET shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Metlife from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Metlife from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Metlife in a research note on Monday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Metlife from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Metlife from $60.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.25.

Shares of NYSE:MET opened at $37.28 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.95 and its 200 day moving average is $37.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $34.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.33. Metlife Inc has a fifty-two week low of $22.85 and a fifty-two week high of $53.28.

Metlife (NYSE:MET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.07). Metlife had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 7.71%. As a group, research analysts predict that Metlife Inc will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 3rd. Metlife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.11%.

Metlife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

