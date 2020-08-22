CRYO-CELL International (OTCMKTS:CCEL) vs. Tivity Health (OTCMKTS:TVTY) Head-To-Head Survey

CRYO-CELL International (OTCMKTS:CCEL) and Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, risk and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares CRYO-CELL International and Tivity Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CRYO-CELL International 11.41% -57.17% 8.17% Tivity Health -40.68% 36.30% 4.58%

CRYO-CELL International has a beta of 0.08, meaning that its share price is 92% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tivity Health has a beta of 2.2, meaning that its share price is 120% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.9% of CRYO-CELL International shares are held by institutional investors. 54.0% of CRYO-CELL International shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 11.8% of Tivity Health shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares CRYO-CELL International and Tivity Health’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CRYO-CELL International $31.80 million 2.05 $2.29 million N/A N/A Tivity Health $1.13 billion 0.74 -$286.82 million $2.02 8.59

CRYO-CELL International has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Tivity Health.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for CRYO-CELL International and Tivity Health, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CRYO-CELL International 0 0 0 0 N/A Tivity Health 0 7 4 0 2.36

Tivity Health has a consensus price target of $19.22, indicating a potential upside of 10.79%. Given Tivity Health’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Tivity Health is more favorable than CRYO-CELL International.

Summary

CRYO-CELL International beats Tivity Health on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

CRYO-CELL International Company Profile

Cryo-Cell International, Inc. engages in the cellular processing and cryogenic cellular storage with a focus on the collection and preservation of umbilical cord blood stem cells for family use. It provides cord tissue service that stores a section of the umbilical cord tissue, a source of mesenchymal stem cells that are used in regenerative medicine to treat a range of conditions, including heart, kidney, ALS, wound healing, and auto-immune diseases. The company also manufactures and sells PrepaCyte CB processing system, a technology used to process umbilical cord blood stem cells. It stores approximately 500,000 cord blood and cord tissue specimens worldwide. The company markets its cord blood stem cell preservation services directly to expectant parents, as well as by distributing information through obstetricians, pediatricians, childbirth educators, certified nurse-midwives, and other related healthcare professionals. Cryo-Cell International, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Oldsmar, Florida.

Tivity Health Company Profile

Tivity Health, Inc. provides fitness and health improvement programs in the United States. The company offers SilverSneakers senior fitness program to the members of Medicare advantage, Medicare supplement; and Prime fitness, a fitness facility access program through commercial health plans and employers. It also provides health plans through WholeHealth Living program; and health services, such as chiropractic care, acupuncture, physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, and others. The company was formerly known as Healthways, Inc. and changed its name to Tivity Health, Inc. in January 2017. Tivity Health, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Franklin, Tennessee.

