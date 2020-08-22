Critical Survey: Global Indemnity (NASDAQ:GBLI) vs. American Financial Group (NASDAQ:AFG)

Global Indemnity (NASDAQ:GBLI) and American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Global Indemnity alerts:

55.6% of Global Indemnity shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.9% of American Financial Group shares are held by institutional investors. 43.9% of Global Indemnity shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.1% of American Financial Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Global Indemnity and American Financial Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Indemnity $604.47 million 0.59 $70.01 million N/A N/A American Financial Group $8.24 billion 0.70 $897.00 million $8.62 7.54

American Financial Group has higher revenue and earnings than Global Indemnity.

Volatility and Risk

Global Indemnity has a beta of 0.49, suggesting that its share price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American Financial Group has a beta of 0.82, suggesting that its share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Global Indemnity pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. American Financial Group pays an annual dividend of $1.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. American Financial Group pays out 20.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Global Indemnity has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and American Financial Group has raised its dividend for 10 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Global Indemnity and American Financial Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Global Indemnity 0 0 0 0 N/A American Financial Group 0 2 1 0 2.33

American Financial Group has a consensus price target of $73.50, indicating a potential upside of 13.08%. Given American Financial Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe American Financial Group is more favorable than Global Indemnity.

Profitability

This table compares Global Indemnity and American Financial Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Indemnity 4.92% -3.35% -1.15% American Financial Group 3.13% 11.34% 0.97%

Summary

American Financial Group beats Global Indemnity on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Global Indemnity Company Profile

Global Indemnity Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Reinsurance Operations. The Commercial Lines segment distributes property, general liability, casualty, and professional lines products, as well as products for vacant, and under construction and renovation dwellings. This segment primarily serves small commercial businesses through a network of wholesale general agents, program administrators, brokers, aggregators, and retail agents. The Personal Lines segment offers specialty personal lines and agricultural coverage, including agriculture, mobile homes, manufactured homes, homeowners, collectibles, and watersports primarily through retail agents, wholesale general agents, and brokers. The Reinsurance Operations segment provides third party treaty reinsurance solutions to specialty property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance companies; and professional liability products to companies through brokers, as well as on a direct basis. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in George Town, the Cayman Islands.

American Financial Group Company Profile

American Financial Group, Inc., an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Annuity, and Other. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses, trucks and recreational vehicles, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other property; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, general liability, executive liability, professional liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for leasing and financing institutions, surety and fidelity products, and trade credit insurance. The company sells its property and casualty insurance products through independent insurance agents and brokers, as well as through employee agents. It also provides traditional fixed, fixed-indexed, and variable-indexed annuities to the retail, financial institutions, registered investment advisor, and education markets; and engages in the commercial real estate operations in Cincinnati, Whitefield, New Hampshire, Chesapeake Bay, Charleston, and Palm Beach. American Financial Group, Inc. was founded in 1872 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Receive News & Ratings for Global Indemnity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Indemnity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.