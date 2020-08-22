CRH Medical (TSE:CRH) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $3.19

CRH Medical Corp (TSE:CRH)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.19 and traded as high as $3.36. CRH Medical shares last traded at $3.23, with a volume of 171,463 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CRH shares. Bloom Burton restated a “buy” rating on shares of CRH Medical in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Beacon Securities downgraded shares of CRH Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of CRH Medical from C$4.25 to C$4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.99. The company has a market capitalization of $239.02 million and a PE ratio of -82.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$3.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$3.29.

CRH Medical Corporation provides various products and services to gastroenterologists in the United States and Canada. It offers CRH O'Regan system, a single use, disposable, and hemorrhoid banding technology for treating various grades of hemorrhoid. The company also offers anesthesia services for patients undergoing endoscopic procedures.

