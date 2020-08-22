CRH (LON:CRH) Given Buy Rating at UBS Group

UBS Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of CRH (LON:CRH) in a report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a GBX 3,230 ($42.23) price target on the stock.

Separately, Societe Generale lowered shares of CRH to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd.

Shares of CRH opened at GBX 2,977 ($38.92) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.31. The firm has a market cap of $23.37 billion and a PE ratio of 7.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,940.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,622.52. CRH has a 12-month low of GBX 27.30 ($0.36) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,119 ($40.78).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. CRH’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.65%.

CRH Company Profile

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates through three segments: Europe Materials, Americas Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, readymixed and precast concrete, and asphalt products; and construction accessories, architectural products, shutters and awnings, and perimeter protection and network access products.

