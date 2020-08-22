Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) Rating Lowered to Buy at BidaskClub

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Cree from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Cree from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup assumed coverage on Cree in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Cree from $46.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Roth Capital cut Cree from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cree presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.50.

Cree stock opened at $60.37 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.22. The stock has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.11 and a beta of 1.17. Cree has a 12-month low of $27.77 and a 12-month high of $74.72. The company has a quick ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 5.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The LED producer reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $205.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.57 million. Cree had a negative return on equity of 5.04% and a negative net margin of 21.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cree will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Cree by 163.3% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,895 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 3,036 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Cree during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $260,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Cree by 100.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 681 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cree during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $257,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cree by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 336,831 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $19,937,000 after purchasing an additional 18,487 shares during the last quarter. 96.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cree

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED), lighting, and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, South Korea, Japan, Malaysia, Taiwan, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Wolfspeed, LED Products, and Lighting Products.

