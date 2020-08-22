Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) PT Raised to $65.00 at Wells Fargo & Co

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) had its price objective increased by Wells Fargo & Co from $45.00 to $65.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the LED producer’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CREE. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Cree from $46.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cree from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cree from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cree from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Cree from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $61.50.

Shares of NASDAQ CREE opened at $60.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a PE ratio of -34.11 and a beta of 1.17. Cree has a 12-month low of $27.77 and a 12-month high of $74.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.22. The company has a quick ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 5.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The LED producer reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $205.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.57 million. Cree had a negative net margin of 21.21% and a negative return on equity of 5.04%. Cree’s revenue was down 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Cree will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Cree by 1.4% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 182,048 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $10,775,000 after purchasing an additional 2,509 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New purchased a new stake in shares of Cree in the second quarter valued at about $201,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cree in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Cree by 69.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,909 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Cree by 564.3% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 18,482 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 15,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.06% of the company’s stock.

Cree Company Profile

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED), lighting, and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, South Korea, Japan, Malaysia, Taiwan, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Wolfspeed, LED Products, and Lighting Products.

