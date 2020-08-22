Covestro (ETR:1COV) Given a €41.00 Price Target by Independent Research Analysts

Covestro (ETR:1COV) has been given a €41.00 ($48.24) price objective by equities research analysts at Independent Research in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Independent Research’s price target indicates a potential upside of 2.86% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on 1COV. Kepler Capital Markets set a €28.00 ($32.94) target price on Covestro and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Nord/LB set a €34.00 ($40.00) target price on Covestro and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €30.50 ($35.88) target price on Covestro and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Covestro in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, HSBC set a €29.00 ($34.12) target price on Covestro and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €39.72 ($46.73).

Shares of ETR:1COV opened at €39.86 ($46.89) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion and a PE ratio of 47.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.67, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of €35.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of €33.50. Covestro has a 12 month low of €23.54 ($27.69) and a 12 month high of €48.18 ($56.68).

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties. The Polyurethanes segment offers precursors, such as flexible polyurethane foam primarily used in the furniture and automotive industries; and rigid foam used as insulating material in the construction industry and in refrigeration chains.

