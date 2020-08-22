COVESTRO AG/S (OTCMKTS:COVTY) Given Buy Rating at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank restated their buy rating on shares of COVESTRO AG/S (OTCMKTS:COVTY) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of COVESTRO AG/S from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Main First Bank upgraded shares of COVESTRO AG/S from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of COVESTRO AG/S from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of COVESTRO AG/S in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of COVESTRO AG/S in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. COVESTRO AG/S presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Get COVESTRO AG/S alerts:

Shares of COVTY opened at $23.54 on Wednesday. COVESTRO AG/S has a fifty-two week low of $13.18 and a fifty-two week high of $26.55. The company has a market capitalization of $8.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.08 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.83.

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties. The Polyurethanes segment offers precursors, such as flexible polyurethane foam primarily used in the furniture and automotive industries; and rigid foam used as insulating material in the construction industry and in refrigeration chains.

Read More: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for COVESTRO AG/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for COVESTRO AG/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.