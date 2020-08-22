Corvus Gold’s (KOR) Buy Rating Reiterated at Roth Capital

Roth Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Corvus Gold (NYSE:KOR) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Shares of KOR stock opened at $2.94 on Wednesday.

Corvus Gold Company Profile

Corvus Gold Inc acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties primarily in Canada and the United States. Its principal mineral property is the North Bullfrog Project, a gold and silver mining project that consists of patented and unpatented mining claims covering an area of approximately 12,895 hectares located in northwestern Nye County, Nevada.

