Coro Mining (TSE:COP) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.54

Shares of Coro Mining Corp (TSE:COP) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.54 and traded as high as $3.05. Coro Mining shares last traded at $3.01, with a volume of 31,746 shares.

The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$2.56 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion and a P/E ratio of -301.00.

Coro Mining Company Profile (TSE:COP)

Coro Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and exploitation of mineral properties and projects located in Latin America. It explores for copper, iron ore, gold, and other base and precious metals. The company principally holds 51% interests in Marimaca copper oxide project located in the Antofagasta Region of northern Chile.

