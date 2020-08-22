Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub

Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CORE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Core-Mark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. TheStreet upgraded Core-Mark from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Core-Mark from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

CORE stock opened at $32.74 on Thursday. Core-Mark has a fifty-two week low of $20.93 and a fifty-two week high of $34.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.99 and a beta of 0.24.

Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. Core-Mark had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 0.36%. The company’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Core-Mark will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CORE. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Core-Mark by 153.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 33,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 20,147 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Core-Mark in the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Core-Mark by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,501,000 after purchasing an additional 19,188 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in Core-Mark by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 38,746 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 7,578 shares during the period. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its position in Core-Mark by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 951,588 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,187,000 after purchasing an additional 86,120 shares during the period. 91.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc markets fresh and broad-line supply solutions to the convenience retail industry. The company sells and distributes food products, including fast food, candies, snacks, and groceries, as well as beverages and fresh products, such as sandwiches, juices, salads, produce, dairy, and bread; and non-food products comprising cigars, tobacco, alternative nicotine products, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise and equipment.

