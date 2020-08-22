Contrasting Hudson Capital (NASDAQ:HUSN) and RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR)

Hudson Capital (NASDAQ:HUSN) and RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

Hudson Capital has a beta of 2.8, meaning that its share price is 180% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RMR Group has a beta of 1.3, meaning that its share price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Hudson Capital and RMR Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hudson Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A RMR Group 1 5 1 0 2.00

RMR Group has a consensus target price of $35.42, indicating a potential upside of 21.87%. Given RMR Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe RMR Group is more favorable than Hudson Capital.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Hudson Capital and RMR Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hudson Capital $1.37 million 9.14 -$62.00 million N/A N/A RMR Group $713.37 million 1.28 $74.58 million $4.83 6.02

RMR Group has higher revenue and earnings than Hudson Capital.

Profitability

This table compares Hudson Capital and RMR Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hudson Capital N/A N/A N/A RMR Group 5.18% 6.09% 4.73%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

3.7% of Hudson Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.5% of RMR Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 55.1% of RMR Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

RMR Group beats Hudson Capital on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hudson Capital

Hudson Capital Inc. provides financial advisory services to small-to-medium sized enterprises in the People's Republic of China. The company offers commercial payment advisory services, international corporate financing advisory services, intermediary bank loan advisory services, supply chain financing services, factoring services, and technical services. It also provides financial leasing services and equipment purchase financing to commercial enterprises. The company was formerly known as China Internet Nationwide Financial Services Inc. and changed its name to Hudson Capital Inc. in April 2020. Hudson Capital Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About RMR Group

The RMR Group Inc., through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides business and property management services in the United States. It provides management services to its five publicly traded real estate investment trusts (REITs) and three real estate operating companies. As of September 30, 2018, the company had approximately 1,700 properties under management, which are primarily owned by its Managed Equity REITs. It also provides investment advisory services. The company was formerly known as REIT Management & Research Inc. and changed its name to The RMR Group Inc. in September 2015. The RMR Group Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

