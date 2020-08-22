Contrasting Agent Information Software (OTCMKTS:AIFS) & SciPlay (OTCMKTS:SCPL)

Agent Information Software (OTCMKTS:AIFS) and SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.6% of Agent Information Software shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.9% of SciPlay shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of SciPlay shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Agent Information Software and SciPlay’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Agent Information Software N/A N/A N/A SciPlay 3.39% 7.10% 5.16%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Agent Information Software and SciPlay’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Agent Information Software $5.15 million 2.05 $510,000.00 N/A N/A SciPlay $465.80 million 3.72 $32.40 million $1.53 8.95

SciPlay has higher revenue and earnings than Agent Information Software.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Agent Information Software and SciPlay, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Agent Information Software 0 0 0 0 N/A SciPlay 1 4 4 0 2.33

SciPlay has a consensus price target of $13.98, suggesting a potential upside of 2.03%. Given SciPlay’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe SciPlay is more favorable than Agent Information Software.

Volatility & Risk

Agent Information Software has a beta of 0.73, meaning that its stock price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SciPlay has a beta of 0.64, meaning that its stock price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

SciPlay beats Agent Information Software on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Agent Information Software

Agent Information Software, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and services used to create, manage, publish, and access information content through Internet/Web. The company offers its software products and services to customers in the library community market in the United States and Canada. Agent Information Software, Inc. was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Ontario, California.

About SciPlay

SciPlay Corporation develops and publishes digital games on mobile and Web platforms. The company offers seven games, which include social casino games, such as Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Hot Shot Casino, and Quick Hit Slots, as well as casual games comprising MONOPOLY Slots, Bingo Showdown, and 88 Fortunes Slots. It provides social casino games, such as slots-style game play, as well as table games-style game play; and casual games, which blend slots-style or bingo game play with adventure game features. The company was formerly known as SG Social Games Corporation and changed its name to SciPlay Corporation in March 2019. SciPlay Corporation was founded in 1997 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada. SciPlay Corporation is a subsidiary of Scientific Games Corporation.

