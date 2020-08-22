Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE cut its holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,279 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,502 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $4,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Constellation Brands by 193.3% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Constellation Brands by 84.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 162 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its holdings in Constellation Brands by 121.1% during the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.78% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on STZ. Argus upgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $149.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $147.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $224.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.32.

Shares of STZ stock opened at $179.29 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $178.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $171.09. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $104.28 and a one year high of $212.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.39 billion, a PE ratio of 19.34, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 1st. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 0.62%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 8.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 11th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 10th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.89%.

In other Constellation Brands news, Chairman Robert Sands sold 90,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.20, for a total value of $16,341,340.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 644,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,823,082.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Richard Sands sold 638,407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.12, for a total value of $114,989,868.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 249,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,987,311.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,052,364 shares of company stock valued at $189,856,440 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 15.77% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

