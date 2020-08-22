ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Holdings Boosted by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 999,514 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 99,513 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $42,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 7.6% in the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 82,069 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $3,447,000 after buying an additional 5,779 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 2,105.6% in the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 794 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 21.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,190,110 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $50,007,000 after purchasing an additional 209,260 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 4.6% in the second quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 35,336 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 15.3% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 286,246 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $12,028,000 after purchasing an additional 37,985 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

COP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Argus upped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $37.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ConocoPhillips presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.65.

Shares of COP stock opened at $38.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $41.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.93 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.69. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $20.84 and a one year high of $67.13.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The energy producer reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 3.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 20th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 17th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.80%.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

