Conifex Timber (TSE:CFF) Price Target Raised to C$1.75

Conifex Timber (TSE:CFF) had its price objective increased by Raymond James from C$1.25 to C$1.75 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Conifex Timber’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.06 EPS and FY2020 earnings at ($0.09) EPS.

Shares of CFF opened at C$1.60 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$1.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.70. Conifex Timber has a twelve month low of C$0.20 and a twelve month high of C$1.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.97 million and a P/E ratio of -0.38.

About Conifex Timber

Conifex Timber Inc primarily manufactures and sells lumber products in the United States, China, Canada, and Japan. It operates through two segments, Lumber and Bioenergy. The Lumber segment is involved in timber harvesting, reforestation, and forest management activities; processing logs into lumber and wood chips; and providing value added lumber finishing services.

