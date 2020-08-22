Conifex Timber (TSE:CFF) Price Target Raised to C$1.75

Conifex Timber (TSE:CFF) had its price objective increased by Raymond James from C$1.25 to C$1.75 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Conifex Timber’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.06 EPS and FY2020 earnings at ($0.09) EPS.
Shares of CFF opened at C$1.60 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$1.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.70. Conifex Timber has a twelve month low of C$0.20 and a twelve month high of C$1.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.97 million and a P/E ratio of -0.38.
