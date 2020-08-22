Condor Hospitality Trust Inc Forecasted to Earn Q4 2020 Earnings of $0.07 Per Share (NYSEAMERICAN:CDOR)

Condor Hospitality Trust Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:CDOR) – Research analysts at B. Riley cut their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for Condor Hospitality Trust in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 17th. B. Riley analyst B. Maher now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.10. B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $3.50 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Condor Hospitality Trust’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.17 EPS and Q3 2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS.

Condor Hospitality Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CDOR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The financial services provider reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.22).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Condor Hospitality Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th.

CDOR stock opened at $4.38 on Thursday. Condor Hospitality Trust has a 1 year low of $2.76 and a 1 year high of $11.20.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CDOR. Yakira Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Condor Hospitality Trust by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. now owns 345,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 70,249 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Condor Hospitality Trust by 540.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 67,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $743,000 after acquiring an additional 56,851 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Condor Hospitality Trust during the first quarter valued at about $182,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Condor Hospitality Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Condor Hospitality Trust by 2,169.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 19,223 shares during the period. 21.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Condor Hospitality Trust Company Profile

Condor Hospitality Trust, Inc (NYSE American: CDOR) is a self-administered real estate investment trust that specializes in the investment and ownership of upper midscale and upscale, premium-branded, select-service, extended-stay, and limited-service hotels in the top 100 Metropolitan Statistical Areas (MSAs) with a particular focus on the top 20 to 60 MSAs.

