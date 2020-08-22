Comtech Telecomm. (NASDAQ:CMTL) Lowered to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Comtech Telecomm. (NASDAQ:CMTL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on CMTL. Northland Securities decreased their target price on Comtech Telecomm. from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Comtech Telecomm. from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Noble Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Comtech Telecomm. in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.75.

Shares of Comtech Telecomm. stock opened at $16.67 on Friday. Comtech Telecomm. has a 12-month low of $11.48 and a 12-month high of $38.00. The stock has a market cap of $420.48 million, a P/E ratio of 17.36 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.50 and its 200-day moving average is $19.12.

Comtech Telecomm. (NASDAQ:CMTL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $135.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.55 million. Comtech Telecomm. had a return on equity of 4.46% and a net margin of 1.87%. The firm’s revenue was down 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Comtech Telecomm. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 14th. Comtech Telecomm.’s dividend payout ratio is 29.85%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Huber Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Comtech Telecomm. by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC now owns 1,282,545 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $21,662,000 after buying an additional 207,383 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Comtech Telecomm. by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 902,145 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $11,990,000 after purchasing an additional 93,569 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comtech Telecomm. by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 509,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $6,773,000 after purchasing an additional 102,258 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new stake in shares of Comtech Telecomm. during the 2nd quarter worth $8,304,000. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comtech Telecomm. by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 394,347 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $6,661,000 after purchasing an additional 98,785 shares in the last quarter. 86.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Comtech Telecomm.

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. designs, develops, produces, and markets products, systems, and services for communications solutions. The company's Commercial Solutions segment offers ground-based equipment, including single channel per carrier modems and solid-state amplifiers that facilitate the transmission of voice, video, and data over satellite links; and traveling wave tube amplifiers, such as high power narrow-band amplifiers used to amplify signals from satellite earth stations, as well as safety and security technologies.

