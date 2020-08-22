Comparing Temenos (OTCMKTS:TMNSF) & LivePerson (OTCMKTS:LPSN)

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) and Temenos (OTCMKTS:TMNSF) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

Get LivePerson alerts:

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for LivePerson and Temenos, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LivePerson 0 2 12 0 2.86 Temenos 0 1 1 0 2.50

LivePerson currently has a consensus target price of $55.77, suggesting a potential downside of 6.72%. Given LivePerson’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe LivePerson is more favorable than Temenos.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

91.5% of LivePerson shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.7% of LivePerson shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

LivePerson has a beta of 1.25, suggesting that its share price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Temenos has a beta of 1.57, suggesting that its share price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares LivePerson and Temenos’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LivePerson -33.59% -57.08% -17.06% Temenos N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares LivePerson and Temenos’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LivePerson $291.61 million 13.57 -$96.07 million ($1.29) -46.35 Temenos N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Temenos has lower revenue, but higher earnings than LivePerson.

Summary

LivePerson beats Temenos on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LivePerson

LivePerson, Inc. provides conversational commerce solutions. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies. The Consumer segment facilitates online transactions between independent service providers and individual consumers seeking information and knowledge through mobile and online messaging. The company offers LiveEngage, an enterprise-class and cloud-based platform, which enables businesses and consumers to connect through conversational interfaces; and Maven, a robust artificial intelligence engine for conversational commerce. It also provides professional services and value-added business consulting services. The company sells its products through direct and indirect sales channels to Fortune 500 companies, Internet businesses, online merchants, small businesses, automotive dealers, universities, libraries, government agencies, and not-for-profit organizations. It operates in the United States, Canada, Latin America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific regions. The company has strategic partnership with DMI to support clients in navigating the burgeoning conversational commerce category. LivePerson, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Temenos

Temenos AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells integrated banking software systems primarily to banking and other financial institutions worldwide. The company provides Temenos T24 Transact, a core banking solution, which offers banking software, data and analytics, and risk and compliance solutions; and Temenos Payments, a payment solution that gives banks real-time control, customer service experience, and cost efficiencies and risk management solutions. It also offers Temenos Infinity, a digital banking product; Temenos WealthSuite, which empowers a wealth manager's business; fund administration solutions; SaaS solution that supports banks in different sectors and geographies; Islamic banking solutions; and banking software for community financial institutions. In addition, the company provides business intelligence, private wealth management, mobile and Internet banking, and other software applications; consultancy services; support services. The company was formerly known as Temenos Group AG and changed its name to Temenos AG in May 2018. Temenos AG was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland.

Receive News & Ratings for LivePerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivePerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.