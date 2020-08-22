Comparing PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) & Bimini Capital Managment (NYSE:BMNM)

PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) and Bimini Capital Managment (OTCMKTS:BMNM) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares PS Business Parks and Bimini Capital Managment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PS Business Parks 44.01% 18.12% 8.96% Bimini Capital Managment -58.26% -22.57% -3.46%

PS Business Parks has a beta of 0.44, meaning that its share price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bimini Capital Managment has a beta of 1.59, meaning that its share price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for PS Business Parks and Bimini Capital Managment, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PS Business Parks 2 1 0 0 1.33 Bimini Capital Managment 0 0 0 0 N/A

PS Business Parks currently has a consensus target price of $144.67, indicating a potential upside of 12.21%. Given PS Business Parks’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe PS Business Parks is more favorable than Bimini Capital Managment.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares PS Business Parks and Bimini Capital Managment’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PS Business Parks $429.85 million 8.24 $174.97 million $6.78 19.02 Bimini Capital Managment $10.06 million 1.16 $13.30 million N/A N/A

PS Business Parks has higher revenue and earnings than Bimini Capital Managment.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

71.6% of PS Business Parks shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of PS Business Parks shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 35.3% of Bimini Capital Managment shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

PS Business Parks beats Bimini Capital Managment on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

PS Business Parks Company Profile

PS Business Parks, Inc., a member of the S&P SmallCap 600, is a REIT that acquires, develops, owns and operates commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant industrial, flex and office space. As of December 31, 2018, the Company wholly owned 28.2 million rentable square feet with approximately 5,050 commercial customers in six states and held a 95.0% interest in a 395-unit apartment complex.

Bimini Capital Managment Company Profile

Bimini Capital Management, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the asset management business in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Asset Management and Investment Portfolio. It offers investment advisory services; invests in shares; and administers business activities and day-to-day operations, as well as invests in residential mortgage-backed securities. The company was formerly known as Opteum Inc. and changed its name to Bimini Capital Management, Inc. in September 2007. Bimini Capital Management, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is based in Vero Beach, Florida.

