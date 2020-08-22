Comparing Protective Insurance (NASDAQ:PTVCB) and Lemonade (NASDAQ:LMND)

Protective Insurance (NASDAQ:PTVCB) and Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

46.5% of Protective Insurance shares are owned by institutional investors. 27.3% of Protective Insurance shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Protective Insurance and Lemonade, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Protective Insurance 0 0 0 0 N/A Lemonade 1 4 1 0 2.00

Lemonade has a consensus target price of $86.00, suggesting a potential upside of 42.86%. Given Lemonade’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Lemonade is more favorable than Protective Insurance.

Profitability

This table compares Protective Insurance and Lemonade’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Protective Insurance -1.71% 0.10% 0.02% Lemonade N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Protective Insurance and Lemonade’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Protective Insurance $495.60 million 0.44 $7.35 million N/A N/A Lemonade N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Protective Insurance has higher revenue and earnings than Lemonade.

Summary

Protective Insurance beats Lemonade on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Protective Insurance Company Profile

Protective Insurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in marketing and underwriting property and casualty insurance products. The company offers a range of fleet transportation insurance products, including commercial motor vehicle liability, physical damage, and general liability insurance; workers compensation insurance; medical and indemnity insurance products; non-trucking motor vehicle liability insurance; fidelity and surety bonds; and inland marine products consisting of cargo insurance. It also provides various additional services, such as risk surveys and analyses, safety program design and monitoring, government compliance assistance, loss control, and cost studies; research, development, and consultation in connection with new insurance programs that comprise development of systems to assist customers in monitoring their accident data; and claims handling services to clients with self-insurance programs. It serves trucking and public transportation fleets, as well as independent contractors in the trucking industry. The company primarily operates in the United States, Canada, Bermuda, and Puerto Rico. Protective Insurance Corporation was founded in 1930 and is headquartered in Carmel, Indiana.

Lemonade Company Profile

There is no company description available for Lemonade Inc.

