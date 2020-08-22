Comparing Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) & HubSpot (NASDAQ:HUBS)

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) and HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings and risk.

Risk & Volatility

Progress Software has a beta of 1.03, suggesting that its share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HubSpot has a beta of 1.59, suggesting that its share price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500.

93.7% of Progress Software shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.9% of HubSpot shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% of Progress Software shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.3% of HubSpot shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Progress Software and HubSpot’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Progress Software 10.81% 34.66% 13.08% HubSpot -9.50% -3.90% -1.61%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Progress Software and HubSpot’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Progress Software $413.30 million 3.98 $26.40 million $2.29 16.04 HubSpot $674.86 million 19.20 -$53.75 million ($0.34) -836.50

Progress Software has higher earnings, but lower revenue than HubSpot. HubSpot is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Progress Software, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Progress Software and HubSpot, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Progress Software 0 0 3 0 3.00 HubSpot 0 5 15 0 2.75

Progress Software currently has a consensus target price of $46.00, indicating a potential upside of 25.24%. HubSpot has a consensus target price of $245.74, indicating a potential downside of 13.60%. Given Progress Software’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Progress Software is more favorable than HubSpot.

Summary

Progress Software beats HubSpot on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Progress Software Company Profile

Progress Software Corporation develops business applications worldwide. The company operates in three segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration, and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment offers Progress OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; Progress Corticon, a business rules management system that enables applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities; Progress Kinvey, a platform for building enterprise applications; NativeScript, an open-source application development platform; and DataRPM, a cognitive predictive maintenance solution for industrial IoT. The Data Connectivity and Integration segment provides Progress DataDirect Connect software, which offers data connectivity using industry-standard interfaces to connect applications running on various platforms; and Progress DataDirect Hybrid Data Pipeline, a data access service that provides cloud and on-premises data sources for hybrid cloud applications, such as CRM, data management platforms, and hosted analytics. The Application Development and Deployment segment offers Dev Tools, a cross-platform, user experience design, quality assurance, debugging, and reporting suite; Sitefinity, a Web content management and customer analytics platform; and Test Studio, an application lifecycle management suite for testing Web, mobile, and desktop applications. The company also provides project management, implementation, custom development, programming, and other services, as well as services to Web-enable applications; and training services. It sells its products directly to end users, as well as indirectly to application partners, original equipment manufacturers, and system integrators. Progress Software Corporation was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc. provides a cloud-based marketing and sales software platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software platform includes integrated applications, such as customer relationship management, search engine optimization, blogging, Website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting. It also offers professional, as well as phone and/or email and chat based support services. It serves mid-market business-to-business companies. The company markets its products through inbound go-to-market approach, marketing agency, and sales partners. HubSpot, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

