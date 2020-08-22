Comparing International General Insuranc (NASDAQ:IGIC) and PING AN INS GRP/S (NASDAQ:PNGAY)

PING AN INS GRP/S (OTCMKTS:PNGAY) and International General Insuranc (NASDAQ:IGIC) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares PING AN INS GRP/S and International General Insuranc’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PING AN INS GRP/S N/A N/A N/A International General Insuranc N/A 19.04% 7.72%

This table compares PING AN INS GRP/S and International General Insuranc’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PING AN INS GRP/S $156.47 billion 1.26 $16.23 billion N/A N/A International General Insuranc $228.92 million 1.44 $23.57 million N/A N/A

PING AN INS GRP/S has higher revenue and earnings than International General Insuranc.

Risk & Volatility

PING AN INS GRP/S has a beta of 1.13, meaning that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, International General Insuranc has a beta of 0.1, meaning that its share price is 90% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for PING AN INS GRP/S and International General Insuranc, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PING AN INS GRP/S 0 0 0 0 N/A International General Insuranc 0 0 1 0 3.00

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of PING AN INS GRP/S shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.0% of International General Insuranc shares are held by institutional investors. 20.1% of International General Insuranc shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

International General Insuranc beats PING AN INS GRP/S on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

PING AN INS GRP/S Company Profile

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. provides various financial products and services focusing on insurance, banking, asset management, and fintech and healthtech businesses in China. The company's Life and Health Insurance segment offers term, whole-life, endowment, annuity, investment-linked, universal life, and health care and medical insurance to individual and corporate customers. Its Property and Casualty Insurance segment provides automobile, non-automobile, and accident and health insurance to individual and corporate customers. The company's Banking segment undertakes loan and intermediary businesses with corporate and retail customers, as well as provides wealth management and credit card services to individual customers. Its Trust segment offers trust services, as well as undertakes investing activities. The company's Securities segment provides brokerage, trading, investment banking, and asset management services. Its Other Asset Management segment provides investment management services, finance lease business, and other asset management services. The company's Fintech & Healthtech segment offers various financial and daily-life services through Internet platforms, such as financial transaction information service platform, and health care service platform. It also provides annuity insurance, financial leasing, investment management, IT and business process outsourcing, real estate investment, futures brokerage, consulting, project investment, financial advisory, currency brokerage, property agency, fund raising and distribution, real estate development, and insurance sale agency services. In addition, the company provides factoring, equity investment, financing guarantee, logistics, management consulting, e-commerce, credit information, and private equity financing services. Further, it operates expressway, as well as produces and sells consumer chemicals. The company was founded in 1988 and is based in Shenzhen, China.

International General Insuranc Company Profile

International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. provides specialty insurance and reinsurance solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Long-tail, Specialty Short-tail, and Reinsurance segments. It offers a portfolio of specialty lines insurance products and services for energy, property, construction and engineering, ports and terminals, general aviation, political violence, casualty, financial institutions, and marine liability. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in Amman, Jordan.

