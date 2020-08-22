Comparing ENGIE BRASIL EN/S (OTCMKTS:EGIEY) and Pinnacle West Capital (OTCMKTS:PNW)

ENGIE BRASIL EN/S (OTCMKTS:EGIEY) and Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) are both mid-cap utilities companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, dividends, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for ENGIE BRASIL EN/S and Pinnacle West Capital, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ENGIE BRASIL EN/S 1 0 1 0 2.00 Pinnacle West Capital 0 5 5 0 2.50

Pinnacle West Capital has a consensus price target of $87.88, indicating a potential upside of 18.33%. Given Pinnacle West Capital’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Pinnacle West Capital is more favorable than ENGIE BRASIL EN/S.

Dividends

ENGIE BRASIL EN/S pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. Pinnacle West Capital pays an annual dividend of $3.13 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. Pinnacle West Capital pays out 65.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Pinnacle West Capital has raised its dividend for 8 consecutive years. Pinnacle West Capital is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ENGIE BRASIL EN/S and Pinnacle West Capital’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ENGIE BRASIL EN/S $2.38 billion 2.55 $585.34 million N/A N/A Pinnacle West Capital $3.47 billion 2.41 $538.32 million $4.77 15.57

ENGIE BRASIL EN/S has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Pinnacle West Capital.

Profitability

This table compares ENGIE BRASIL EN/S and Pinnacle West Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ENGIE BRASIL EN/S 23.57% 32.19% 8.47% Pinnacle West Capital 17.37% 10.69% 3.21%

Risk and Volatility

ENGIE BRASIL EN/S has a beta of 0.56, indicating that its share price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pinnacle West Capital has a beta of 0.38, indicating that its share price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

84.3% of Pinnacle West Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Pinnacle West Capital shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Pinnacle West Capital beats ENGIE BRASIL EN/S on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

ENGIE BRASIL EN/S Company Profile

Engie Brasil Energia S.A., together with its subsidiaries, generates and sells electrical energy in Brazil. It operates 31 plants, including 11 hydroelectric power plants; 7 thermal power plants, which comprise 3 coal, 3 biomass, and 1 natural gas power plants; 9 wind farms; 2 photovoltaic solar power plants; and 2 small hydroelectric plants in the states of Rio Grande do Sul, Santa Catarina, Paraná, São Paulo, Minas Gerais, Mato Grosso do Sul, Mato Grosso, Goiás, Tocantins, Maranhão, Piauí, and Ceará. As of February 23, 2018, the company had an installed capacity of 10,898.8 megawatts. It also engages in buying and selling conventional and incentivized energy. The company was formerly known as Tractebel Energia S.A. and changed its name to Engie Brasil Energia S.A. in July 2016. The company is headquartered in Florianópolis, Brazil. Engie Brasil Energia S.A. is a subsidiary of ENGIE Brasil Participações Ltda.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. The company serves approximately 1.2 million customers. It owns or leases approximately 6,015 megawatts of regulated generation capacity. The company was incorporated in 1985 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

