Comparing AdvanSource Biomaterials Corpration (OTCMKTS:ASNB) & Shockwave Medical (OTCMKTS:SWAV)

AdvanSource Biomaterials Corpration (OTCMKTS:ASNB) and Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

78.0% of Shockwave Medical shares are held by institutional investors. 7.8% of AdvanSource Biomaterials Corpration shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 15.3% of Shockwave Medical shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for AdvanSource Biomaterials Corpration and Shockwave Medical, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AdvanSource Biomaterials Corpration 0 0 0 0 N/A Shockwave Medical 0 2 5 0 2.71

Shockwave Medical has a consensus price target of $48.29, suggesting a potential downside of 18.24%. Given Shockwave Medical’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Shockwave Medical is more favorable than AdvanSource Biomaterials Corpration.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares AdvanSource Biomaterials Corpration and Shockwave Medical’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AdvanSource Biomaterials Corpration $3.35 million 0.18 $330,000.00 N/A N/A Shockwave Medical $42.93 million 46.78 -$51.11 million ($2.14) -27.60

AdvanSource Biomaterials Corpration has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Shockwave Medical.

Volatility & Risk

AdvanSource Biomaterials Corpration has a beta of -0.68, indicating that its share price is 168% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Shockwave Medical has a beta of 0.79, indicating that its share price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares AdvanSource Biomaterials Corpration and Shockwave Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AdvanSource Biomaterials Corpration N/A -181.04% 9.59% Shockwave Medical -126.34% -35.68% -29.43%

Summary

Shockwave Medical beats AdvanSource Biomaterials Corpration on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

AdvanSource Biomaterials Corpration Company Profile

AdvanSource Biomaterials Corp. engages in the development of polymer materials which provide critical characteristics in the design and development of medical devices. Its biomaterials are used in devices that are designed for treating a range of anatomical sites and disease states. Its products include ChronoFlex, ChronoSil, HydroMed, HydroThane, and PolyBlend. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Wilmington, MA.

Shockwave Medical Company Profile

ShockWave Medical, Inc., a medical device company, develops and commercializes intravascular lithotripsy technology to treat calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease. It serves interventional cardiologists, vascular surgeons, and interventional radiologists through sales representatives and sales managers, and distributors. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

