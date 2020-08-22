COLOPLAST A/S/ADR (OTCMKTS:CLPBY) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of COLOPLAST A/S/ADR (OTCMKTS:CLPBY) in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

CLPBY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of COLOPLAST A/S/ADR in a report on Monday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of COLOPLAST A/S/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Nordea Equity Research lowered shares of COLOPLAST A/S/ADR from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Get COLOPLAST A/S/ADR alerts:

CLPBY stock opened at $16.49 on Wednesday. COLOPLAST A/S/ADR has a 52-week low of $14.60 and a 52-week high of $17.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.89 and a beta of 0.28.

Coloplast A/S develops and markets intimate healthcare products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Chronic Care, Interventional Urology, and Wound & Skin Care. It provides ostomy care products, including SenSura Mio, which provides fit to individual body shapes and optimal discretion for various types of ostomies; and SenSura Ostomy care solutions, as well as ostomy accessories under the Brava brand.

Recommended Story: Market Capitalization, Large-Caps, Mid-Caps, Small-Caps



Receive News & Ratings for COLOPLAST A/S/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for COLOPLAST A/S/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.