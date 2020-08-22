Colliers Securities Reaffirms “Market Perform” Rating for Lantern Pharma (NASDAQ:LTRN)

Colliers Securities restated their market perform rating on shares of Lantern Pharma (NASDAQ:LTRN) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $24.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on LTRN. ThinkEquity assumed coverage on Lantern Pharma in a research report on Monday, August 10th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Colliers Secur. assumed coverage on Lantern Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of Lantern Pharma stock opened at $16.60 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.42. Lantern Pharma has a twelve month low of $10.40 and a twelve month high of $17.00.

Lantern Pharma (NASDAQ:LTRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.06. Research analysts predict that Lantern Pharma will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lantern Pharma Company Profile

Lantern Pharma Inc, a clinical stage oncology biotechnology company, focuses on the development of precision oncology therapeutics using artificial intelligence, genomics, and machine learning. Its advanced drug candidate is LP-100, which is in phase II clinical trials to treat metastatic, castration-resistant, prostate cancer.

