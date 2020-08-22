Colliers Secur. Comments on SWK Holdings Corp’s FY2020 Earnings (OTCMKTS:SWKH)

SWK Holdings Corp (OTCMKTS:SWKH) – Colliers Secur. increased their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for SWK in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 18th. Colliers Secur. analyst K. Bauser now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.94 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.73.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on SWKH. Dougherty & Co started coverage on SWK in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SWK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday.

OTCMKTS SWKH opened at $14.33 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.64. SWK has a 12 month low of $6.12 and a 12 month high of $16.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.44 million, a PE ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 0.02.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of SWK by 905.8% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,884 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of SWK during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of SWK during the second quarter valued at about $90,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of SWK during the second quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SWK during the first quarter valued at about $212,000.

SWK Company Profile

SWK Holdings Corporation, a specialized finance company, focuses on the healthcare sector. It intends to provide customized financing solutions to a range of life science companies, including companies in the biotechnology, medical device, medical diagnostics and related tools, animal health, and pharmaceutical industries, as well as institutions and inventors.

