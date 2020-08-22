Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) Cut to “Strong Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Coherent from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a buy rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Coherent in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Coherent from a neutral rating to a buy rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $154.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Coherent from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Longbow Research upgraded shares of Coherent from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Coherent presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $166.50.

NASDAQ:COHR opened at $111.38 on Friday. Coherent has a one year low of $78.21 and a one year high of $178.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 4.40. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.37, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $129.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.75.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $298.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.43 million. Coherent had a negative net margin of 33.76% and a positive return on equity of 3.25%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Coherent will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COHR. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Coherent by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,042,118 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $323,711,000 after purchasing an additional 551,925 shares during the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Coherent during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,557,000. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. grew its stake in Coherent by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 960,828 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $102,242,000 after acquiring an additional 220,508 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Coherent by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,420,512 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $151,157,000 after acquiring an additional 203,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Electron Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Coherent during the 2nd quarter valued at about $19,500,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.47% of the company’s stock.

About Coherent

Coherent, Inc provides lasers, laser-based technologies, and laser-based system solutions for a range of scientific, commercial, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, OEM Laser Sources and Industrial Lasers & Systems. The company designs, manufactures, markets, and services lasers, laser tools, precision optics, and related accessories; and laser measurement and control products.

