Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) Cut to “Strong Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.
Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Coherent from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a buy rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Coherent in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Coherent from a neutral rating to a buy rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $154.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Coherent from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Longbow Research upgraded shares of Coherent from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Coherent presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $166.50.
NASDAQ:COHR opened at $111.38 on Friday. Coherent has a one year low of $78.21 and a one year high of $178.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 4.40. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.37, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $129.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.75.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COHR. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Coherent by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,042,118 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $323,711,000 after purchasing an additional 551,925 shares during the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Coherent during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,557,000. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. grew its stake in Coherent by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 960,828 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $102,242,000 after acquiring an additional 220,508 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Coherent by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,420,512 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $151,157,000 after acquiring an additional 203,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Electron Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Coherent during the 2nd quarter valued at about $19,500,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.47% of the company’s stock.
About Coherent
Coherent, Inc provides lasers, laser-based technologies, and laser-based system solutions for a range of scientific, commercial, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, OEM Laser Sources and Industrial Lasers & Systems. The company designs, manufactures, markets, and services lasers, laser tools, precision optics, and related accessories; and laser measurement and control products.
