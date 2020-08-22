Cohen & Steers Select Pref & Inc Fd, Inc (NYSE:PSF) Short Interest Up 65.5% in July

Cohen & Steers Select Pref & Inc Fd, Inc (NYSE:PSF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a growth of 65.5% from the July 15th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Shares of Cohen & Steers Select Pref & Inc Fd stock opened at $27.22 on Friday. Cohen & Steers Select Pref & Inc Fd has a 52-week low of $11.22 and a 52-week high of $32.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.68.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be paid a $0.157 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 15th.
Cohen & Steers Select Pref & Inc Fd Company Profile
Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It also invests some portion of its portfolio in other open-end funds, closed-end funds, or exchange traded funds that invest primarily in preferred and/or debt securities.
