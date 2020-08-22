Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) Shares Bought by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 704,644 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 160,980 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $40,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Bancorporation Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 12.3% during the second quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. now owns 1,809 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 11.8% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,290 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 5.3% in the second quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 5,070 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3.4% in the first quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 8,007 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.7% in the second quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 15,861 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $901,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Robert Telesmanic sold 812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total transaction of $54,810.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $653,670. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John Nelson Fox, Jr. sold 6,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.67, for a total transaction of $415,493.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,827 shares in the company, valued at $3,168,783.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,746 shares of company stock worth $788,411. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTSH opened at $65.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.95 billion, a PE ratio of 22.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $62.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.50. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp has a 12 month low of $40.01 and a 12 month high of $71.48.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The information technology service provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.84 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.87% and a net margin of 9.67%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.06%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $64.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. TheStreet raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Nomura reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Sunday, May 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cognizant Technology Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.14.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

