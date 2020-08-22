CNOOC Ltd (NYSE:CEO) Shares Sold by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of CNOOC Ltd (NYSE:CEO) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,263 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 162 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in CNOOC were worth $255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CNOOC in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $12,687,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of CNOOC by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,789 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of CNOOC in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $964,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CNOOC in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of CNOOC by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,644 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 3.01% of the company’s stock.

Get CNOOC alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of CNOOC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. DBS Vickers upgraded shares of CNOOC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CNOOC from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of CNOOC from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of CNOOC from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.00.

Shares of CEO opened at $114.94 on Friday. CNOOC Ltd has a twelve month low of $81.11 and a twelve month high of $181.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.00.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be issued a $2.5806 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 7.7%. CNOOC’s payout ratio is 52.79%.

CNOOC Profile

CNOOC Limited, an investment holding company, explores for, develops, produces, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and other petroleum products. It operates through Exploration and Production, and Trading Business segments. The company produces offshore crude oil and natural gas primarily in Bohai, Western South China Sea, Eastern South China Sea, and East China Sea in offshore China.

Featured Story: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CNOOC Ltd (NYSE:CEO).

Receive News & Ratings for CNOOC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNOOC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.