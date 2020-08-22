CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) Lowered to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CNB Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. CNB Financial has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.00.

CCNE opened at $16.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $287.45 million, a P/E ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 0.97. CNB Financial has a 52-week low of $13.25 and a 52-week high of $33.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.01 and its 200-day moving average is $19.10.

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.32. CNB Financial had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 20.46%. The business had revenue of $37.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.20 million. On average, research analysts predict that CNB Financial will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. CNB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.86%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in CNB Financial by 0.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 96,303 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of CNB Financial by 2.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,191 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of CNB Financial by 29.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,496 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of CNB Financial by 3.4% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 35,076 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of CNB Financial by 39.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,270 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.18% of the company’s stock.

About CNB Financial

CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CNB Bank that provides a range of banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and offers real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services.

