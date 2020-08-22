Cloudflare Inc (NYSE:NET) Major Shareholder Forest Baskett Sells 439,300 Shares

Cloudflare Inc (NYSE:NET) major shareholder Forest Baskett sold 439,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total value of $17,576,393.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Forest Baskett also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 14th, Forest Baskett sold 117,406 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.72, for a total value of $4,545,960.32.

On Tuesday, August 18th, Forest Baskett sold 410,700 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.38, for a total value of $16,173,366.00.

NET stock opened at $38.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.88. The company has a quick ratio of 9.38, a current ratio of 9.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Cloudflare Inc has a 12-month low of $14.50 and a 12-month high of $45.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.18.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $99.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.17 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 36.66% and a negative return on equity of 15.35%. The business’s revenue was up 47.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.22) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Cloudflare Inc will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in Cloudflare by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 6,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Cloudflare by 217.5% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in Cloudflare during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cloudflare during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Cloudflare by 9.6% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.40% of the company’s stock.

NET has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $30.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. SunTrust Banks lowered shares of Cloudflare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cloudflare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.31.

About Cloudflare

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

