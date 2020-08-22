Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Hold”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Citrix Systems from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Citrix Systems from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Citrix Systems from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Citrix Systems from $147.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Citrix Systems from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $152.77.

Shares of CTXS stock opened at $143.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.48 billion, a PE ratio of 29.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 0.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Citrix Systems has a twelve month low of $91.19 and a twelve month high of $173.56.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The cloud computing company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $799.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.08 million. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 24.11% and a return on equity of 201.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Citrix Systems will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 11th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.90%.

In related news, CEO David J. Henshall sold 6,420 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.91, for a total value of $917,482.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 340,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,593,830.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David J. Henshall sold 6,004 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.01, for a total transaction of $882,648.04. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,346 shares of company stock worth $3,065,407. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTXS. Holderness Investments Co. grew its position in Citrix Systems by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 2,528 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in Citrix Systems by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,032 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $995,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Citrix Systems by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,214 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its position in Citrix Systems by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,338 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning grew its position in Citrix Systems by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 3,100 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Citrix Systems

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and analytics solutions worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, a cloud-enabled app and desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and Citrix Virtual Apps that allows Windows and Linux applications to be remotely delivered to Macs, PCs, thin clients, and Android/iOS mobile devices from any cloud, on-premises datacenter, or both.

