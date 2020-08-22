Choice Hotels International’s (CHH) Buy Rating Reiterated at Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $104.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $95.00.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on CHH. Barclays upped their target price on Choice Hotels International from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Choice Hotels International from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Longbow Research raised Choice Hotels International from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 18th. UBS Group raised Choice Hotels International from a neutral rating to a buy rating and cut their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $85.00 to $59.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Choice Hotels International currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $80.14.

Get Choice Hotels International alerts:

Shares of NYSE CHH opened at $94.72 on Friday. Choice Hotels International has a 12 month low of $46.25 and a 12 month high of $109.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.95 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $86.27 and a 200-day moving average of $81.83.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $151.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.68 million. Choice Hotels International had a negative return on equity of 426.09% and a net margin of 18.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 52.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Choice Hotels International will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider David A. Pepper sold 25,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.93, for a total transaction of $2,458,212.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 116,974 shares in the company, valued at $11,104,341.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 21.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bamco Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 0.6% during the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 4,721,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,532,000 after acquiring an additional 27,148 shares in the last quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C raised its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 2.7% in the first quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 3,879,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,637,000 after purchasing an additional 101,818 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 720.8% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 816,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,393,000 after purchasing an additional 716,715 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 0.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 799,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,980,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 58.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 731,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,809,000 after purchasing an additional 270,132 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.61% of the company’s stock.

About Choice Hotels International

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. The company franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Cambria Hotels, V8 Hotel Köln @Motorworld, Quality Hotel Ostrava, Hotel Aquarius Venice, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

Read More: 12b-1 Fees

Receive News & Ratings for Choice Hotels International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Choice Hotels International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.