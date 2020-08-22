Character Group (LON:CCT) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $334.44

Character Group plc (LON:CCT) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $334.44 and traded as high as $357.20. Character Group shares last traded at $332.00, with a volume of 8,259 shares.

The company has a market capitalization of $74.23 million and a P/E ratio of 13.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.89, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 334.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 282.56.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 16th were paid a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 16th. Character Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.92%.

The Character Group plc designs, develops, and distributes toys, games, and gifts the United Kingdom, the Far East, and internationally. The company sells its products under the Beados, Ben & Holly's Little Kingdom, ChillFactor, Cra-Z-Art Shimmer 'n Sparkle, Cra-Z-Sand, Disney Frozen, Disney Princess Palace Pets, Doctor Who, Easy Nails and Easy Tat2, Fireman Sam, DC Comics Toys, Minecraft Toys, My Little Pony, Orbeez, Pom Pom WOW!, Postman Pat, Qixels, and Scooby Doo brands.

