Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.47

Cenovus Energy Inc (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.47 and traded as high as $6.57. Cenovus Energy shares last traded at $6.49, with a volume of 2,223,887 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts have commented on CVE shares. Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$5.50 to C$6.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$5.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Scotiabank cut shares of Cenovus Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$5.00 to C$6.50 in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$6.50 to C$11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$6.00 target price on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Cenovus Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$7.16.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$6.39 and its 200-day moving average price is C$6.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.19, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.37.

In related news, Director Keith A.J. Macphail acquired 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$6.48 per share, for a total transaction of C$388,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 366,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,371,680.

About Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE)

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada and the United States. The company's Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta. This segment's bitumen assets include Foster Creek, Christina Lake, and Narrows Lake, as well as other projects in the early stages of development, such as Telephone Lake.

