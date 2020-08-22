Cementos Pacasmayo (NYSE:CPAC) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.71

Cementos Pacasmayo ADR (NYSE:CPAC)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.71 and traded as high as $8.12. Cementos Pacasmayo shares last traded at $8.06, with a volume of 453 shares.

Several research firms have recently commented on CPAC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cementos Pacasmayo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cementos Pacasmayo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $682.85 million, a P/E ratio of 73.23 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.71.

Cementos Pacasmayo (NYSE:CPAC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The construction company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $33.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.59 million. Cementos Pacasmayo had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 2.47%. As a group, research analysts expect that Cementos Pacasmayo ADR will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Cementos Pacasmayo stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Cementos Pacasmayo ADR (NYSE:CPAC) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 13,398 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Cementos Pacasmayo Company Profile (NYSE:CPAC)

Cementos Pacasmayo SAA., a cement company, produces, distributes, and sells cement and cement-related materials in the northern region of Peru. The company operates in three segments: Cement, Concrete and Blocks; Quicklime; and Sales of Construction Supplies. It produces cement for various uses, such as residential and commercial construction, and civil engineering; ready-mix concrete used in large construction sites; concrete blocks, such as paving units or paver stones for pedestrian walkways, as well as other bricks for partition walls and concrete blocks for structural and non-structural uses; and cement based products, including assembly gravity walls, beams and vaults, precast beams, sheet piles, seawalls, and piles, as well as bathroom and housing units.

