Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) vs. Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA) Critical Contrast

Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA) and Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

66.4% of Cabaletta Bio shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.0% of Cellectis shares are held by institutional investors. 6.5% of Cabaletta Bio shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.4% of Cellectis shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Cabaletta Bio and Cellectis’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cabaletta Bio N/A -27.88% -21.44% Cellectis -89.50% -18.00% -13.83%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Cabaletta Bio and Cellectis’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cabaletta Bio N/A N/A -$16.94 million ($4.07) -2.95 Cellectis $22.99 million 33.78 -$102.09 million ($2.41) -7.59

Cabaletta Bio has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Cellectis. Cellectis is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cabaletta Bio, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Cabaletta Bio and Cellectis, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cabaletta Bio 0 0 3 0 3.00 Cellectis 1 0 6 0 2.71

Cabaletta Bio currently has a consensus target price of $22.50, indicating a potential upside of 87.66%. Cellectis has a consensus target price of $34.83, indicating a potential upside of 90.45%. Given Cellectis’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Cellectis is more favorable than Cabaletta Bio.

Summary

Cellectis beats Cabaletta Bio on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cabaletta Bio

Cabaletta Bio, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company that focuses on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies for B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. The company's proprietary technology utilizes chimeric autoantibody receptor (CAAR) T cells that are designed to selectively bind and eliminate B cells that produce disease-causing autoantibodies or pathogenic B cells. Its lead product candidate is DSG3-CAART, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of mucosal pemphigus vulgaris, an autoimmune blistering skin disease. The company's products under discovery-stage or preclinical development include DSG3/1-CAART for targeting pathogenic B cells in patients with mucocutaneous pemphigus vulgaris; MuSK-CAART for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis; and FVIII-CAART for use as an adjunctive therapy targeting a subset of patients with Hemophilia A. Cabaletta Bio, Inc. has a collaboration with the University of Pennsylvania; and research agreement with The Regents of the University of California. The company was formerly known as Tycho Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Cabaletta Bio, Inc. in August 2018. Cabaletta Bio, Inc. was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

About Cellectis

Cellectis S.A., a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer cells. It operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Plants. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19-expressing hematologic malignancies, such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL); UCART22 to treat ALL and non-Hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); ALLO-501 for treating relapsed/refractory NHL; and UCART123 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm. It is also developing UCARTCLL1 to treat AML; ALLO-819 for treating AML; UCARTCS1 for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM); and ALLO-715 to treat MM. In addition, the company produces high oleic soybean oil, other soybean products, and fiber wheat. It has strategic alliances with Allogene Therapeutics, Inc.; Les Laboratoires Servier; The University of Texas M.D. Anderson Cancer Center; Cornell University; Dana Farber Cancer Institute; and H. Lee Moffitt Cancer Center. Cellectis S.A. was founded in 1999 and is based in Paris, France.

