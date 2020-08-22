Cedar Capital LLC Raises Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Cedar Capital LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 9.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,626 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the quarter. Cedar Capital LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.2% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,932,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,590,000 after acquiring an additional 317,313 shares in the last quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 19.6% in the second quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 428,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,321,000 after buying an additional 70,377 shares during the last quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% in the second quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,693,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 2.0% during the second quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 25,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,560,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuance Investments LLC grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 943.1% during the second quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 141,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,878,000 after buying an additional 127,801 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Ashley Mcevoy sold 29,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.47, for a total transaction of $4,276,630.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,197,444.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on JNJ. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $173.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.38.

NYSE:JNJ opened at $152.76 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $109.16 and a twelve month high of $157.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $146.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.13. The company has a market cap of $398.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.68.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.17. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.21% and a net margin of 22.69%. The firm had revenue of $18.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.54%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

