Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Strong Sell”

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Cathay General Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. They issued a hold rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.75.

Cathay General Bancorp stock opened at $24.81 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Cathay General Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $17.58 and a fifty-two week high of $38.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 1.44.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.11. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 30.55% and a return on equity of 10.50%. The firm had revenue of $150.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Cathay General Bancorp will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Kim R. Bingham sold 4,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.52, for a total transaction of $152,172.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $909,648.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard Sun acquired 14,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.00 per share, for a total transaction of $423,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CATY. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 84.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,166,347 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,675,000 after buying an additional 533,305 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $10,287,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 16.4% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,446,522 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,198,000 after buying an additional 204,198 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 137.1% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 319,922 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,290,000 after buying an additional 184,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $4,029,000. 69.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cathay General Bancorp Company Profile

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

