Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Stock Position Raised by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 352,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,724 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $44,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,687,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $890,345,000 after acquiring an additional 102,641 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Caterpillar by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,735,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $781,602,000 after buying an additional 1,023,938 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Caterpillar by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,609,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $650,885,000 after buying an additional 62,036 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Caterpillar by 77.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,955,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $575,076,000 after buying an additional 2,157,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Caterpillar by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,799,963 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $556,986,000 after buying an additional 19,753 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

NYSE:CAT opened at $138.43 on Friday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.50 and a 1 year high of $150.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.45 billion, a PE ratio of 17.36, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.11.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.37. Caterpillar had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The business had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.83 EPS. Caterpillar’s revenue was down 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 20th were issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 17th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.25%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CAT. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Sunday, August 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Cfra upgraded shares of Caterpillar to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $144.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Caterpillar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.53.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Recommended Story: Why is the price target of stocks important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.